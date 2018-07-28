Where passion, expertise work together

"We do not simply propose any solution we come across." Desmond Chan, managing director

SME100 award winner Wiz Technologies (S) Pte Ltd provides a full suite of IT solutions and networking services to businesses in Singapore and Asia. The company works with organisations across all sectors, delivering high-technology IT infrastructure to cater to all kinds of business industries and landscapes.

WizTech is led by managing director Desmond Chan, who is deeply passionate about the IT and communications field. The Nanyang Technological University's Computer Engineering graduate keeps himself and his team abreast of the latest technologies, investing in advanced equipment to deliver technically-advanced services and solutions.

"The award is a significant milestone, recognising our efforts and assuring us that we are headed in the right direction. It also challenges us to strive even harder to achieve more," said Mr Chan.

"The team at WizTech went through countless late nights and trying times during financial crises. Getting the award means we have survived all that, grown stronger and are ready to take on more.

"Our business partners will see WizTech in a different light - we do not simply propose any solution we come across or one that gives us the best margin. We assess every brand and model, and propose only the most suitable product or solution based on the environment and requirements."

On why he thinks his company got the award, Mr Chan said: "WizTech has a great team that's passionate in IT, and that helped accelerate the company's growth though customer referrals and testimonials. We also have convenient feedback channels, so issues are easily raised and promptly resolved."

WizTech builds and manages reliable IT infrastructures that meet today's dynamic business needs, with composite hardware, software, network resources and services.

"It does not make economic sense for most enterprises to employ and maintain an IT department. Even when an IT department is formed, it might not possess all skill sets and the time necessary to support and maintain the IT Infrastructure. We are the reliable outsourced IT department that provides round-the-clock emergency support, consultancy services and regular preventive maintenance. We also supply IT equipment. WizTech is a one-stop IT solution vendor."

Most SMEs face high cost and lack of expertise to own, maintain, support and move their IT infrastructure. They can solve this by moving their IT infrastructure to a private cloud, negating high upfront investments, maintenance costs, and relocation costs and time.

"We invest and build our private cloud, and have ready resources to quickly deploy a whole range of cloud services, from email to dedicated private cloud services, for medium to large enterprises. WizTech also specialises in moving mission-critical loads from on-premise to our private cloud," said Mr Chan. "I believe in total customer satisfaction, never leaving any issues unresolved. We won't even consider taking on new clients if we are unable to service our existing clients. It is with this belief that we are able to retain more than 95 per cent of our clients and are growing at a steady pace.

"We will continue to keep abreast of the latest technologies and surpass our customer expectations. We are also planning to expand the one-stop IT solution model to Australia, Japan and China in 2019."