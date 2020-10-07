You are here
Assessing your organisation's digital skills gap
ACCORDING to Ho Yew Kee, associate provost (SkillsFuture), Singapore Institute of Technology, organisations seeking to transform their finance function must first assess the digital gaps and skills that will affect the effectiveness of their business models.
Some key questions they need to ask include:
- Does the organisation have the right digital tools?
- Does the organisation have leaders who have the necessary digital knowledge and skills?
- Does the organisation have a digital roadmap which allows it to introduce digitalisation systematically and to scale up over time?
- Does the organisation understand how its business model or survival will be threatened in the absence of digital tools, and skills?
