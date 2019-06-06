You are here

Home > Hub > Sweden National Day

Sweden's tech charge

As the country celebrates its national day, we look at potential opportunities for collaboration between Singapore and the Nordic nation.
Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190606_SWISS6_3799953.jpg
Above: Teamwork, cooperation and innovation are highly valued by Swedish society.
PHOTO: BANK SWEDEN

BT_20190606_SWISS6_3799953.jpg
(From left) President of Volvo Buses Hakan Agnevall, NTU president Subra Suresh and LTA deputy chief executive Goh Teck Seng.
PHOTO: BT FILE PHOTO

FROM Spotify to Skype, Ericsson to Electrolux, Swedish brands are famous the world over and their innovations have found their way into many homes. Innovation and entrepreneurship have long been a core aspect of Swedish culture and this enterprising spirit has only served to propel the Scandinavian country forward in today's technologically-driven climate.

This year marks 53 years of diplomatic relations between Sweden and Singapore and while both countries are separated by distance, they share similarities in their innovative and research-focused outlook.

It is no surprise that Sweden is ranked third in the 2018 Global Innovation Index (GII), a ranking of world economies' innovation capabilities and results. It is also home to some of Europe's largest tech companies with Stockholm only second to Silicon Valley in producing billion-dollar tech companies per capita. Singapore is not too far behind on innovation standards either, ranking fifth - the highest-ranking Asian country - in the GII report.

According to a study by the Swedish Patent and Registration Office, it is also the top European country to file the most patent applications in Industry 4.0, or the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with 2,600 patent applications from 2010 to 2016. Majority of these applications are from communications technology company Ericsson alone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sweden's traditionally open and innovative outlook has also helped facilitate collaboration and it is currently exploring opportunities with Singapore.

Business Sweden, the official Swedish Trade and Invest Council, notes the high potential of Singapore as a gateway to the Asean region for Swedish companies.

A business climate report that Business Sweden released earlier this year noted that Singapore's expanding healthcare and life science sectors would need new innovations to manage its ageing population. Singapore's growing infrastructure and transport sectors, with projects such as Changi Terminal Five and Tuas Mega Port, also provide opportunities for Swedish technology and services companies.

"(The people of Singapore and Sweden are) generally optimistic and welcoming to new technology and new solutions," said Darja Isaksson, director general of Sweden's innovation agency Vinnova during a dialogue. The dialogue, Singapore and Sweden: Innovation Collaborations and Diversity in Tech, was presented by SGInnovate in partnership with the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore in February.

And as recently as last month, Prince Daniel of Sweden visited Singapore with a business delegation to learn more about innovation and entrepreneurship in Singapore, which included a visit to the Nordic Innovation House Singapore (NIH-SG).

Officially opened in February, NIH-SG was set up to serve as a launchpad, community and resource hub for small- and medium-sized entrepreneurs from the four Nordic countries (Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland) with high growth potential who are looking to penetrate the South-east Asian market and use Singapore as a base of operations. There are more than 250 Swedish companies in Singapore and that number is only set to grow, with more companies in services and software or IT services.

SUSTAINING GROWTH

Way ahead of the game in many areas, Sweden was also ranked the most sustainable country, in a November 2018 survey by asset management firm, RobecoSAM.

It has long been a leader in protecting its natural environment from introducing a carbon tax in 1991 to establishing a reputation for producing cleantech innovations, and hosted the recent Cleantech Forum Europe in May.

It's on track to run entirely on renewable energy by 2040 and has also attracted many companies. In fact, Microsoft will be setting up data centres in two Swedish cities that will be powered completely by renewable energy and will be working to reduce their carbon footprint.

Closer to home, Swedish manufacturer Volvo Group, which established its Singapore headquarters in 1979, launched the world's first driverless electric bus together with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in March.

The 12m-long bus has zero-emissions and consumes 80 per cent less energy compared to a diesel bus. A second bus will be trialled at an SMRT depot and Volvo is keen to continue its investment in developing autonomous vehicles in Singapore.

Driverless electric trucks with zero emissions also began freight deliveries on Swedish roads last month, which help to reduce freight operating costs by about 60 per cent compared to a diesel truck.

 

Hub

Renewing the push to go digital

'King of Clay' Nadal can make it a Roland Garros treble

It's anybody's game in the women's event

Rolex makes it four Majors with French Open partnership

Private banks doing more heavy lifting in challenging markets

How Asian cities can survive… and even thrive

Editor's Choice

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
4 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_CCHORANGIT08M_3801421.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Garage

Monk's Hill Ventures invests in cyber security startup Horangi

Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

IMF cuts China's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6.2% on trade woes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening