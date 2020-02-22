Leow is SGA President's Trophy winner

South-east Asia Games individual gold medallist James Leow was named the Singapore Golf Association’s President’s Trophy winner for 2019.
[WASHINGTON] US business activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February as companies...
[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by technology stocks for a second day, as a spike...
ASPIAL said on Friday that its unit World Class Land (WCL) has been named a defendant in the winding-up proceedings...
[BEIRUT] The first case of the novel coronavirus in Lebanon was confirmed on Friday, the health minister said,...
CATALIST-LISTED property developer World Class Global made a net profit of S$13.6 million in 2019, down 41 per cent...