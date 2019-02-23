You are here
Aussie flag flying high
Sat, Feb 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Asia’s leading female golf tournament, the HSBC World Women’s Championship (HWWC) is returning next week and the field is as strong as ever. With Michelle Wie returning to defend her crown, Swing talks to Australian ace Minjee Lee on what it takes to win this US$1.5 million event billed as ‘Asia’s Major’.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait