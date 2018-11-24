You are here
KN Golf Links In Vietnam’s south central coast
Sat, Nov 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Vietnam has a unique attribute.The fast developing Southeast Asian country is geographically long and thin and has an eastern coast that stretches to more than 3,200 kilometres, making it perfect for setting up stretches of wonderful beach fronting tourism spots.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
10:39 pm
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait