SGA appoints Matt Ballard
Sat, Jan 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Considering the added time and effort the Singapore Golf Association would like to focus in their High-Performance Programme, it has hired renowned Australian coach Matt Ballard, as Full Time National Coach, to continue driving national and junior golf development.
