You are here

Home > Hub > Swing (26-27 January 2019)

The father, son and holy smokes

Sat, Jan 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The father, son and holy smokes

I want an Arnold Palmer please.And add a dash of vodka by the way. No? That’s a John Daly? Oh well, let’s have a Daly then.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hub

Sergio Garcia wows Singapore

SGA appoints Matt Ballard

Loch Palm and Red Mountain

DS 7 Crossback review — France has its own Lexus now

What makes a Ferrari worth a million dollars in Singapore?

Mercedes C-Class review: A face-lift you can hardly C

Editor's Choice

BT_20190126_COVER26_3678293-1.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Brunch

Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business

BT_20190126_AGOLAM26_3679004.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Olam unveils 6-year plan to refresh portfolio

BT_20190126_YORESI26_3679067.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019

Most Read

1 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
2 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
3 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
4 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
5 Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190126_COVER26_3678293-1.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Brunch

Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business

BT_20190126_AGOLAM26_3679004.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Olam unveils 6-year plan to refresh portfolio

BT_20190126_YORESI26_3679067.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019

BT_20190126_KRRETAIL26_3679300.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Real Estate

Retail property market may be on stronger recovery footing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening