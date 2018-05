For over 20 years, Masashi Sannomiya has spent the better part of his life with the luxury golf brand, Honma. Starting out as a sales staff in Tokyo, Masashi has worked his way through the ranks and currently overseas Southeast Asia as Honma team manager in the international division. Although he has no official handicap, Masashi can easily shoot in the 80s on any given day.

sentifi.com Market voices on: