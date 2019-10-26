You are here

Home > Hub > Swing (26-27 October 2019)

No effort spared in preparing SEA Games golf team

Sat, Oct 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM
No effort spared in preparing SEA Games golf team

TWO crowns weigh heavily on the heads of the members of Singapore men’s South-east Asia Games golf team.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hub

There are symbiotic values between golf and business

A duff and a 75

She's in the fast line, but she knows howto balance life

Play it

Nissan Serena E-Power review: Electric serenade

Tokyo tech suggests life beyond cars for Toyota

BREAKING

Oct 26, 2019 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings

[NEW YORK] US stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalising parts of a trade pact with...

Oct 25, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

Lagarde wants to end ECB infighting, Spiegel reports

[FRANKFURT] In-coming ECB chief Christine Lagarde is keen to end infighting at the European Central Bank after a...

Oct 25, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment pares gains as economic outlook dims

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment pared gains from earlier in October while remaining elevated, suggesting...

Oct 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Reaping wind at sea could become US$1t industry says IEA

[COPENHAGEN] Offshore wind could become a cornerstone of the world's power supply as steep cost reductions and...

Oct 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Higher Festival Walk rents, stronger HKD, yen boost MNACT Q2 DPU

HIGHER rental income from Festival Walk and higher average rates of Hong Kong dollar and Japanese yen boosted ...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly