No effort spared in preparing SEA Games golf team

TWO crowns weigh heavily on the heads of the members of Singapore men’s South-east Asia Games golf team.
[NEW YORK] US stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalising parts of a trade pact with...
[FRANKFURT] In-coming ECB chief Christine Lagarde is keen to end infighting at the European Central Bank after a...
[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment pared gains from earlier in October while remaining elevated, suggesting...
[COPENHAGEN] Offshore wind could become a cornerstone of the world's power supply as steep cost reductions and...
HIGHER rental income from Festival Walk and higher average rates of Hong Kong dollar and Japanese yen boosted ...