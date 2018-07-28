You are here
Chang an all-the-way winner
Sat, Jul 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Buoyed by a first-round eight-under 62, Malaysia’s Ervin Chang made it a wire-to-wire victory in the 71st Singapore Open Amateur Championship at Singapore Island Country Club’s testing Bukit course.
