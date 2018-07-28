You are here
Tried & Tested
Sat, Jul 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Succeeding the i200, this set up looks to target the better player seeking more forgiveness in their irons. An evolution more than revolution, the i210 just happens to be that much better than its predecessor.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
10:33 pm
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait