You are here

Home > Hub > Swing (29-30 December 2018)

Discover golf is the way to keep the game buzzing

Sat, Dec 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Discover golf is the way to keep the game buzzing

About five years ago, the sport of golf, which is said to be one of the oldest pastimes, suffered an "identity crisis". Golf, which is said to have had its origins in Scotland in the Middle Ages, hit a rough patch when a series of happenings gave it a body blow.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hub

Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

Fire that keeps burning

Chee Chan Golf Resort

Tried & tested

Skoda Karoq review: A 'Roq star

Life after Ferrari and Maserati for Hong Seh Motors

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
4 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
5 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc73dwwkfee9v9pf4hnpx_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

doc73e0se1mwi11ji3ovp02_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_condo_2812.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.4% in November from October: NUS index

Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening