You are here
Tried & tested
Sat, Jun 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
For those who desire the response of a high MOI putter but prefer the look of a blade, there is usually nothing much out there to select from. Fortunately, there is one now.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
12:22 am
11:37 pm
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait