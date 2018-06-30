You are here
WAGC 2018
Sat, Jun 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Come October 5 and 6, there will be a hive of activity emanating from their two club houses, welcoming a Singapore-based group here for the prestigious SPH Golf-World Amateur Golfer’s Championship ( WAGC) national qualifier to be held at its Ocean and Valley courses.
