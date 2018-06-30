You are here
Why the BT League is a must for company golfers
Sat, Jun 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
These topics were aired and discussed by more than 100 company executives and management staff at the Business Times Corporate Golf League Networking Night, hosted by Zenith Watch, on Wednesday at the Park Hotel, Clarke Quay, Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill.
