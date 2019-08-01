Swiss quality, Singapore opportunity

AS Switzerland is known for precision and quality, it was the inspiration to plan it the Swiss way that motivated an SME events company to be called planitswiss.

"With our two companies - imavox and planitswiss - we offer a wide range of services related to multimedia and events. The fact that we are near to decision makers in Singapore helps us a lot in supporting them in their operations in the region," says Mr Michel Huguenin, CEO and co-founder of planitswiss.

"We simplify the communication with our customers by having our office just a few minutes away and then implement the agreed concepts from India to Australia."

The company was incorporated in 2012 with one fulltime employee. "The journey has been very exciting, and our team today counts 15 fulltime employees. With our innovative angle we do believe that Singapore and the region has been a boost to grow this part of our activities and we want to keep on growing in the region out of Singapore," Mr Huguenin adds.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

planitswiss is a full service hospitality solutions provider that specialises in the planning and execution of tailor-made corporate, public and exclusive events.

Headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Europe, Africa and Asia, it operates all around the world. It has been based in Singapore since 2012 and just opened an office in Shanghai.

As an SME, planitswiss always had in mind to expand its activities beyond Europe. Asia was top of the list. After a few months of analysing the different markets, a few cities were shortlisted. Singapore was one of the top options.

"The main attractions were the similarities to how we do business in Switzerland and the fact that Singapore is a corporate hub where many decisions are taken for the region. This has been a crucial aspect in the decision taking and supports our growth up to today," says Mr Huguenin.

"We are aiming to open new offices to better serve our customers. There are so much synergies between our four offices with Switzerland as our headquarters, our Singapore regional office and lately with our African hub based in Rwanda and our China office which opened a few months back in Shanghai."

He would encourage other small Swiss companies to consider coming to Singapore once they decide on expanding into the Asia-Pacific.

"I believe that Singapore is a great place to start new activities and a good way to enter the region. It is easy to create a business in a location with good business ethics.

"The multiculturality is also truly appreciated as Singapore offers the possibility to meet people from any origin and from any industry."