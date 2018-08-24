A new sporty model

FP JOURNE always has a fresh movement to offer when he unveils a new watch. With his latest, the Chronographe Monopoussoir Rattrapante, you may overlook it. The reason is most likely to be the metal bracelet.

It is one of the first things you notice about the new split-second chronograph timepiece. Yet a metal bracelet doesn't fit in with the normal mental image of a FP Journe watch, which is one strapped with leather. This image needs an update.

The independent watchmaker rolled out a sports line in 2011 - and the metal bracelet is a key feature of its timepieces. But so far, only two models have been introduced in FP Journe's "lineSport" collection - the ultra-light Octa Sport and the Centigraph Sport chronograph, which has a "foudroyante", or lightning, seconds hand that can theoretically measure 1/100th of a second. Both watches are encased in aluminium or titanium with matching bracelets.

The Chronographe Monopoussoir Rattrapante is the third model in the lineSport family. It's actually an extension of the Centigraph - it's a chronograph with a new split-second function.

The watch is powered by a new hand-wound movement - calibre 1518 - which can be admired through a transparent sapphire back. Inspired by the chronograph timepiece made for last year's Only Watch charity auction, the new movement features a chronograph direct gearing with a rocking pinion, a more advanced system which sidesteps the jump of the hand when you start the chronograph. Unlike the Only Watch chronograph, the new movement also provides for a big date display.

Housed in a 44mm case, the movement has a power reserve of 80 hours, enough to drive the big and unusual date indication and for the chronograph to be used efficiently with the rattrapante function after two days.

Apart from the new movement, the new split-second chronograph shares many of the features of the early sports timepieces in the lineSport collection. Yet there are some deviations.

FP Journe's sports watches have been ultra light. The earlier models were made of aluminium and the later ones of titanium. Apart from titanium, the Chronographe Monopoussoir Rattrapante also comes in platinum and red gold.

The platinum model has a blue-mauve and silver guilloche dial with appliqué numerals in matte white gold, two silver counters and matt rhodium hands. The red gold version has a silver guilloche dial covered with ruthenium and appliqués numerals in matt red gold. There are two silver counters and the hands are matt 5N gold.

The dial in the titanium model is made of aluminium alloy of anthracite colour and the appliqués numerals are coated with SuperLuminova that glows in the dark. The two small counters are engraved with sapphire and the hands are luminescent.

Like the earlier lineSport models, rubber inserts are fixed on the case and the bracelet links to protect the watch from frictions on smooth surface, like bumpers of ancient automobiles.

The links attached to the case can also be adjusted for different wrist sizes, thanks to an adjustable folding clasp which is about 5mm long.