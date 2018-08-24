You are here

Home > Hub > The Business Of Time 2018

Beauty on the wrist

Tudor rolls out its first GMT watch with burgundy and blue bezel.
Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20180824_PTUDOR_8_3526551.jpg
Tudor's Black Bay GMT.

BT_20180824_PTUDOR_8AIGQ_35265521.jpg
Above, left: Black Bay Fifty-Eight. Above, right: Black Bay 36.

TUDOR'S first divers' watch looks like its Rolex counterpart. It's even named the Submariner, like Rolex's, and is attached with a crown that has the Rolex logo on it.

So it's no surprise that Tudor's first GMT watch is similar in look with the first Rolex dual time zone watch - especially the bezel of the first Rolex GMT, which has the same red and blue colours as soft-drink Pepsi-Cola's logo. After all, Tudor is a sister company of Rolex.

The only surprise, perhaps, is why Tudor chose to roll out the Black Bay GMT at the same time that Rolex launched an updated version of the Pepsi, the GMT-Master II. Wouldn't the latter steal the show from the Black Bay GMT? Some may argue that this may not happen. On the contrary, it may create a bigger buzz for both watches.

Yet, while Tudor wouldn't have minded getting some help, Rolex doesn't need it to sell its watches - even if it's from a sister brand. If anything, the Black Bay GMT could pinch some of the new Pepsi's sales initially. It's less than half the price of the Pepsi, which retails for S$12,430, and is probably easier to get than the GMT-Master II.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Of course, it's more likely that those who want the Rolex GMT would still buy it, even after they have acquired the Tudor equivalent.

A more likely reason for the two brands to release their GMT models simultaneously is that the Rolex group, taking a longer view, wants to subtly remind the market of Tudor's relationship with Rolex - and what Tudor can do with the group's backing.

The Black Bay GMT is not just Tudor's first watch with a multiple time zone function that sets local time without losing sight of the time of two other time zones. The mechanism which makes this possible is also new - and developed by Tudor.

Tudor says the new automatic movement, calibre MT5652, fitted on a 41mm stainless steel case, "introduces a new function to the line of Tudor manufacture calibres, an apt demonstration of Tudor's approach to technical development".

The movement, along with its non-magnetic silicon balance spring, is certified as a chronometer by the Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute, more commonly known as COSC. The certification is an attestment of the robustness, longevity and reliability of the Black Bay GMT.

Calibre MT5652 has a 70-hour power reserve, which means you can take off the Black Bay GMT on Friday evening and put it back again on Monday morning without having to re-set and wind it.

Another notable feature of the watch is its winding crown tube, which is in satin-brushed steel. This is new for the Black Bay line, but it goes well with the case and winding crown design-wise.

The watch retails for 3,700 Swiss francs (S$5,064) in steel bracelet and 3,400 Swiss francs in brown leather or black fabric strap.

Just as exciting, if not more so, is another new addition to the Black Bay collection - the Black Bay Fifty-Eight, named after the year in which the Tudor divers' watch dubbed the "Big Crown" was launched. Its more striking feature is the 39mm stainless steel case, which is in keeping with the characteristic proportions of the 1950s. The watch will appeal to people with slim wrists - and vintage fans.

Evocative of the time when Tudor divers' watches were first being made, finishing touches in gold have been applied to the hour markers, hands and minute track of the black and steel bezel. As with the new Black Bay GMT, the winding crown tube is in satin-brushed steel, which is new to the Black Bay line.

The Black Bay Fifty-Eight is powered by a new, COSC-certified Tudor-manufacture movement with a medium-sized diameter. The automatic movement, calibre MT5402, has a power reserve of 70 hours. The watch is priced at 3,400 Swiss francs in steel bracelet and 3,100 Swiss francs in brown leather or black fabric strap.

The Black Bay 36 and 41 brought a formal feel to the Black Bay collection, which features watches in 41mm and 36mm steel cases with a black lacquered dial.

The Black Bay 41-36-32 extended the line to include watches in 32mm explicitly for women and in a blue lacquered dial.

Prices for the watches: 2,800 Swiss francs for the 41mm case with steel bracelet; 2,700 Swiss francs for the 36mm case with steel bracelet; 2,600 Swiss francs for the 32mm case with steel bracelet; and 2,300 Swiss francs for the 32mm case with leather or black fabric strap.

Hub

A more affordable way to maintain your Lamborghini

Who needs a car showroom? Public spaces are the way to go now

BMW i3s review: Let the sparks fly

Suzuki Swift review: Delivering a swift kick

Skoda Octavia review: Five doors for the price of four

Timely showcase

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_SWATCH_3541600.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Consumer

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening