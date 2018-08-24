More comfy on the wrist

YOU can tell the difference best when the new Rolex Deepsea is strapped on your wrist. It's more comfortable, stable and secure than the past two models.

The first model in Rolex's Deepsea watch collection, waterproofed to 3,900 metres deep - a record for Rolex timepieces - was launched in 2008. Rolex rolled out another version of the extreme diving watch, which is targeted at professional divers, six years after - this time one with a new D-blue dial which has a deep-blue to pitch-black gradient.

Both models were a big hit with watch fans, but they had one defect that irritated many of their owners: the two ends of the watches' bracelet were too narrow to provide the balance to hold them steadily on the wrist.

Rolex has rectified the flaw and the latest Deepsea's case has redesigned lugs and sides as well as a broader bracelet. It's also fitted with Rolex's new generation automatic movement (calibre 3235) that's not only more precise, but also highly resistant to shocks and magnetism and holds more power reserve.

The Deepsea with the unique D-blue dial remains one of the most beautiful among Rolex timepieces - and it's great that Rolex has kept the D-blue dial on the updated version.

The dial pays tribute to explorer James Cameron's pioneering descent down 10,908 metres to the sea's deepest point in the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean.

The Ringlock System of the previous model, a patented case architecture, is also retained to ensure its successor is strong enough to take the great pressure at 3,900 metres deep, without increasing further the watch's size which, at 44 mm, is Rolex's largest watch.

The Ringlock System has three parts - a domed 5.5mm-thick sapphire crystal; a high performance nitrogen-alloyed stainless steel ring positioned inside the watch's middle case; and a caseback in steel and grade 5 titanium.

The Triplock winding crown, equipped with three seals, screws down securely against the case to complete the waterproof system and guarantees water-tight security akin to a submarine's hatch.

Then there's the helium escape valve, developed and patented by Rolex in 1967. This protects the diver's watch in the deep by allowing excess pressures built up in the watch case to escape during decompression.