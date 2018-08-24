You are here

Style icons

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
IWC Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph.

Left: IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar. Right: IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar – back view.

Left: IWC Portugieser Automatic. Right: IWC Portugieser Automatic – back view.

THE Portugieser Perpetual Calendar (Ref IW503406) is the first watch in IWC's current Portugieser collection that has a perpetual calendar - one developed by the brand's highly respected watchmaker Kurt Klaus in the 1980s - encased in platinum.

Made up of around 80 parts, the perpetual calendar displays the date, day, month and moon phase as well as the year in four digits. It is easily adjusted using the crown. The mechanism identifies different days in a month and leap years automatically - and will work till 2100 without any correction. The double moon display gives an inverted view of the moon phases for both the northern and southern hemispheres.

A special reduction gear keeps the display so accurate that it will only deviate from the actual rotation of the earth's satellite after 577.5 years - and then only by one day. The 44mm watch is powered by an IWC in-house automatic movement (IWC 52615) with seven days' power reserve. The Pellaton winding is fitted with practically wear-free ceramic components.

The silver-plated dial and rhodium-plated hands, nestling in a 42.3mm stainless steel case, reflect a new variant of IWC's Portugieser Automatic. In particular, it showcases the appliquéd Arabic numerals, the railway chapter ring and the slim feuille hands. The heart of the watch is an IWC in-house automatic movement (IWC 52010) which has a Pellaton winding with ceramic components. It has a power reserve of seven days.

Featuring a water-resistant 43.5mm stainless steel case with integrated crown guard and fitted on a resilient blue rubber strap, the Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph is made for a sailing trip or any other summer adventure you have in mind. The look of the chronograph, which has flyback function, is unmistakably casual. On the blue dial, white counters, rhodium-plated hands and a red second hand provide a colourful contrast. The chronograph is driven by an automatic movement with 68 hours' power reserve.

IWC has also launched a special collection of matching fabric straps, offered in fashionable blue and light grey. They are available for a limited time in all IWC boutiques. The trendy straps are designed for selected watches in the Pilot, Portugieser and Portofino lines.

