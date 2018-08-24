You are here

Tough cookies

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Luminox’s new Navy SEAL 3580 series, in different military-inspired shades.

Luminox's new Navy SEAL 3580 series, in different military-inspired shades.

LUMINOX'S Navy SEAL series has proven to be as tough - and enduring - as the US Navy SEALs that the watch collection is named after.

The latest in the evolution of the best-selling Luminox timepieces is made up of five models boasting several new features, including a chronograph function and Carbonox casing.

The new Navy SEAL 3580 series is tagged "The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday", the US Navy SEALs' mantra which stresses that each day you should work harder than the last, making the previous day appear easier. The latest collection reveals upgraded features designed to weather the toughest obstacles.

"The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday" is prominently displayed on the dial of the XS.3581.EY.F model to encourage you, the owner of the watch, to push yourself to the limit in whatever you do.

The watches in the new series come in a variety of military-inspired shades - green, navy blue, charcoal and the ever-popular black-out colour way. The case and the unidirectional bezel are made of Carbonox, an innovative carbon compound material and a Luminox trademark. Carbonox is not just attractive but also lightweight and extremely tough. The watch is water-proofed to 200 metres deep.

Of course, there's also the Luminox Light Technology (LLT) which provides unmatched night visibility through a self-powered illumination system that lasts up to 25 years without requiring any exterior light source, or the push of a button. Each model in the 3580 series has 15 LLT elements, including the bezel, indexes and hour and minute hands.

The watches retail for S$845.30 each.

