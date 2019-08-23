You are here

An exclusive Master Banker for Asia

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM
BT_20190823_PFM_B_8_3858185.jpg
The Cintree Curvex Master Banker Asia Exclusive: a three-time-zone mechanism recreated for bankers and globe trotters in the region.
PHOTOS: FRANCK MULLER

AS ITS NAME suggests, Franck Muller's Master Banker was created after a banker client complained that he couldn't find a watch which could offer three trading time zones at a glance. The Master Banker has three different clock faces - each telling a different time - that can be viewed simultaneously at just the flip of the wrist.

The Master Banker was first rolled out in 1996. Two decades on, Franck Muller is revitalising the iconic model with the Cintree Curvex Master Banker Asia Exclusive - a recreation for this region only of the Master of Complication's three-time-zone mechanism housed in its timeless Cintree Curvex case.

While the complication timepiece is given a fresh look, it still works and offers the same function as before. The local time is told by the central hour, minute and seconds hands, while the opening at 8 o'clock reveals the date synchronised to local time. The two dials at 12 and 6 o'clock show the actual times in the second and third time zones.

Only the hour hand can be adjusted in standard time zone watches. In the Master Banker, both the hour and minute hands of each sub dial can be advanced, with only the crown - no additional pushers are needed.

The tonneau-shaped watch comes in 18-carat rose gold, stainless steel or hand-polished blackened steel, decorated by a sun-brushed dial framed within a domed sapphire crystal.

Made for bankers and globe trotters in the region, the Cintree Curvex Master Banker Asia Exclusive will be available in seven vibrant colour combinations in two sizes - the 7880 and 8880 - with matching hand-sewn alligator straps. A total of 700 pieces of the watch will be produced.

