You are here

Home > Hub > The Business Of Time 2019

Black is back!

Watch manufacturers are jumping on the black bandwagon, the colour that symbolises power, mystery and strength.
Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20190823_PBLACK_A_3861875.jpg
A rare Longines HydroConquest in all-black ceramic.
PHOTO: LONGINES

BT_20190823_PBLACK_C_3861877.jpg
TAG Heuer's Carrera Calibre Heuer 02T Tourbillon Nanograph is fitted with a world's first carbon hairspring wrapped in an all-black case.
PHOTO: TAG HEUER

BT_20190823_PBLACK_B_3861876.jpg
The Luminor Yachts Challenge in sporty black ceramic is a tribute to Panerai's long association with the sea.
PHOTO: PANERAI

BT_20190823_PBLACK_D_8_3861878.jpg
(Left) IWC's first Pilot's watch in all-black Certatanium. (Right) Ulysse Nardin's Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Hyperspace features colourful micro paintings framed by a black case and strap.
PHOTOS: IWC, ULYSSE NARDIN

BT_20190823_PBLACK_E_8_3861879.jpg
Girard-Perregaux's Laureato Skeleton Earth to Sky has a blue interior and black exterior.
PHOTO: GIRARD-PERREGAUX

BT_20190823_PBLACK_F_3861880.jpg
Casio's GST-B100BNR, a smart watch in the symbolic black G-Shock brand colour and the blue brand colour of Blue Note Records, aptly reflects the collaboration of the watchmaker and jazz records.
PHOTO: CASIO

AFTER taking a long break, black is back in the limelight in the world of watches. Its return as the in-colour for timepieces rolled out in 2019 cuts across all categories - price and brand.

For watch makers and brands which have missed the boat earlier, they are now seizing the opportunity to jump on the "black colour" bandwagon. And there are quite a number of them, including IWC Schaffhausen and its pilot watch collection.

The Swiss watch manufacturer's new Double Chronograph Ceratanium in its Top Gun pilot's line is not only made of Ceratanium, a new material that's light, unbreakable and scratch resistant - "the advantages of titanium and ceramic" - it's also IWC's "first ever completely jet black pilot's watch".

Apart from making the timepiece, which boasts an integrated split-seconds hand mechanism, and looks great, the matte black colour on the case also serves to ensure sunlight is not bounced off the watch during flight to distract the pilot.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

IWC, which is part of the Swiss luxury group Richemont, says it's the use of the brand's patented Ceratanium that has made it possible to produce the completely black design pilot's watch - and "without coating, including all watch components such as push-buttons or pin buckles".

All-black ceramic is also a first for Longines' new HydroConquest. Black, of course, is fitting for a diving watch, which is what the HydroConquest is. A black case, along with a matching black rubber strap, gives it a dynamic profile, completing a collection recently "augmented with variations featuring a bezel enhanced by a coloured ceramic insert", says Longines which is owned by Swatch, the Swiss group that also has brands like Omega, Tissot and Breguet in its portfolio.

The black ceramic HydroConquest, water-resistant to 300 metres deep, has its chemical composition - ZrO2 - proudly displayed on its dial. The bezel is unidirectional, the crown is screwed in and the folding clasp has a double security.

Matt black ceramic remains popular with Panerai's timepieces - and it continues to define its new Luminor Yachts Challenge. Apart from the matt black version, this new flyback chronograph also comes in titanium and gold.

The watch, which bears the Italian brand's iconic case design that features a protective device for the winding crown, is dedicated to the long association Panerai - another Richemont brand - has with the world of the sea.

Specifically, the Luminor Yachts Challenge symbolises Panerai's commitment to preserve the culture of classic yachts through the races of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenges. This is made explicit in the "PCYC" inscription on the dial and the outline of a sailing yacht on the back of the case.

TAG Heuer, a Swiss watch manufacturer owned by French fashion house LVMH, picks black to highlight a new innovation in its latest chronograph tourbillon - the Carrera Calibre Heuer 02T Tourbillon Nanograph. Fitted with a state-of-the-art carbon composite hairspring, the new complication represents quite a breakthrough in the overall performance of the wrist-watch.

The hairspring, the hardest part to produce and the heart of the mechanical timepiece, regulates the watch's movement and is key to its accuracy in keeping time. Traditionally, hairsprings are made of metal, which bends easily. The more recent silicon hairsprings improve precision, but they often break.

Carbon composite is lightweight, low-density and virtually unaffected by gravity and shock. A hairspring made of this material doesn't bend or break - and it keeps the watch ticking more accurately.

A FOIL TO OTHER COLOURS

Indeed, the tourbillon mechanism of the Carrera Calibre Heuer 02T Tourbillon Nanograph, the first watch to be equipped with a carbon-composite hairspring, meets all the requirements of a chronometer - a watch which measures time precisely despite motion or variation in temperature, humidity and air pressure.

Black is also used as a foil to other colours in the design of the timepieces rolled out in recent months. An example is the Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Hyperspace, a new gravity-defying watch produced by Ulysse Nardin, a Swiss watch manufacturer which belongs to Paris-based luxury group Kering.

The key feature of the flying tourbillon timepiece, which is inspired by a Star Wars craft, is the explosion of colour on an "Executive Rectangle" that has been painted by hand using a brush the width of a single eyelash. Set against a black ultra-light titanium case and matching black carbon effect leather strap, Ulysse Nardin says the colours create "the illusion of streamlined speed, the individual colours visible only under a microscope".

"The colour combinations are infinite, the possibilities limited only by your imagination," says the brand, adding that this takes "aesthetics to new heights".

Interestingly, black is also contrasted with blue - the "new black" that filled the colour void during black's absence - in Girard-Perregaux's Laureato Skeleton "Earth to Sky" and Casio's new GST-B100BNR.

The Laureato Skeleton "Earth to Sky" is a skeletonised black ceramic timepiece which has an elegant blue filigree in place of a dial, through which the blue PVD treated self-winding skeleton movement - the watch's inner beauty - is visible. And the vessel for this creation is "a sober black ceramic case", which is coordinated with "a bracelet whose black ceramic links have an alternating matte and satin surface finish".

A blue interior and a black exterior, "dark outside, bright inside" - this is what characterises the watch. Girard Perregaux, another Swiss watch brand in Kering's stable, describes it as "an alliance of the inscrutable blackness of the cosmos and the blueness of Earth".

The new GST-B100BNR is a smart watch that is to be connected to a smartphone using bluetooth to keep accurate time and easily change settings such as world time and alarms from the app. It is a collaboration model which brings together the Japanese consumer electronics producer - specifically its G-Shock brand of shock-resistant watches - and Blue Note Records, a US jazz label.

The tie-up is marked by the black and blue colours. The black case, dial and strap reflect the G-Shock brand's hue, while the blue hands and indices highlight the blue brand colour of Blue Note Records. "The design evokes the world views of both G-Shock and Blue Note Records, which have continually sought out challenges in their respective domains: watches and jazz," Casio says.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_220819_45.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore unveils plan to help accountancy sector speed up technology adoption

BP_CBD_220819_45_0.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UOB Hanoi Branch opening.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB expands to northern Vietnam with opening of first Hanoi branch

Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Australia sees rush of Hong Kong millionaires amid unrest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly