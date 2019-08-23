You are here

Home > Hub > The Business Of Time 2019

F P Journe launches new sports line

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20190823__PFPJOURNE_A_8_3854140.jpg
The Centigraphe in red gold and Automatique Reserve in platinum mark a major revamp of F P Journe's LineSport. Precious metals have always been special to F P Journe.
PHOTOS: F P JOURNE

IT'S not surprising that F P Journe has quickly followed up with a platinum and red gold model for the Centigraphe and Automatique Reserve, which first appeared in titanium last year.

Precious metals have always been special to F P Journe. Gold, for instance, is his material of choice for the movements of his watches. The two movements of the new models - a chronograph and a time-only watch with power reserve and daynight indicators - are no exception.

The latest pair of Centrigraphe and Automatique Reserve mark a major revamp of F P Journe's LineSport and they are the first timepieces in the line that don't have rubber inserts on their cases and bracelets, which are entirely precious metals.

The Titanium version of the watches still has the rubber inserts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite the revamp, LineSport remains a sports line - and to maintain the sporty look, F P Journe has given a brushed finish to the case and bracelet of the new models.

After this treatment, the gold is still recognisable in the new Centigraphe and Automatique Reserve, though it has also acquired a high-tech character.

But, for the platinum models, they could be mistaken for brushed stainless steel. Only when they are put side by side with brushed steel that the difference in hue is noticeable.

Both the earlier titanium models come in a 44-millimetre diameter yellow case. The new red gold Centigraphe and Automatique Reserve, also in a 44mm case, feature a silvery grey dial. The platinum versions have a blue-mauve colour.

To start, stop and reset the chronograph on the hand-wound Centigraphe, you reach for a patented rocker at 2 o'clock; the usual pushers are absent. The elapsed times are indicated on three sub-dials - a 100th of a second at 10 o'clock; 20 seconds at 2 o'clock; and 10 minutes at 6 o'clock.

The Centigraphe has 80 hours of power reserve which drop to 24 hours with the chronograph running constantly.

The Automatique Reserve, powered by a self-winding movement, is defined by a day and night indicator and an enlarged date display. The date jumps instantaneously at midnight. The watch has an impressive power reserve of 160 hours.

With the roll-out of the latest Centigraphe and Automatique Reserve, both available at F P Journe's boutiques, the Centigraphe Souverain and the Octa Automatique Reserve are now discontinued. The Centigraphe supports the medical research of the ICM Institute for Brain and Spinal Cord in Paris which is also endorsed by well-known personalities.

Prices: Automatique Reserve is 60,000 euros in gold and 90,000 euros in platinum.

The Centigraphe is 81,000 euros in gold and 111,500 euros in platinum.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_STJO23_3871642.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

'Productive longevity' is behind proposals for older workers

Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Accounting bodies, IMDA roll out plan to help smaller firms adopt technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly