F P Journe launches new sports line

The Centigraphe in red gold and Automatique Reserve in platinum mark a major revamp of F P Journe's LineSport. Precious metals have always been special to F P Journe.

IT'S not surprising that F P Journe has quickly followed up with a platinum and red gold model for the Centigraphe and Automatique Reserve, which first appeared in titanium last year.

Precious metals have always been special to F P Journe. Gold, for instance, is his material of choice for the movements of his watches. The two movements of the new models - a chronograph and a time-only watch with power reserve and daynight indicators - are no exception.

The latest pair of Centrigraphe and Automatique Reserve mark a major revamp of F P Journe's LineSport and they are the first timepieces in the line that don't have rubber inserts on their cases and bracelets, which are entirely precious metals.

The Titanium version of the watches still has the rubber inserts.

Despite the revamp, LineSport remains a sports line - and to maintain the sporty look, F P Journe has given a brushed finish to the case and bracelet of the new models.

After this treatment, the gold is still recognisable in the new Centigraphe and Automatique Reserve, though it has also acquired a high-tech character.

But, for the platinum models, they could be mistaken for brushed stainless steel. Only when they are put side by side with brushed steel that the difference in hue is noticeable.

Both the earlier titanium models come in a 44-millimetre diameter yellow case. The new red gold Centigraphe and Automatique Reserve, also in a 44mm case, feature a silvery grey dial. The platinum versions have a blue-mauve colour.

To start, stop and reset the chronograph on the hand-wound Centigraphe, you reach for a patented rocker at 2 o'clock; the usual pushers are absent. The elapsed times are indicated on three sub-dials - a 100th of a second at 10 o'clock; 20 seconds at 2 o'clock; and 10 minutes at 6 o'clock.

The Centigraphe has 80 hours of power reserve which drop to 24 hours with the chronograph running constantly.

The Automatique Reserve, powered by a self-winding movement, is defined by a day and night indicator and an enlarged date display. The date jumps instantaneously at midnight. The watch has an impressive power reserve of 160 hours.

With the roll-out of the latest Centigraphe and Automatique Reserve, both available at F P Journe's boutiques, the Centigraphe Souverain and the Octa Automatique Reserve are now discontinued. The Centigraphe supports the medical research of the ICM Institute for Brain and Spinal Cord in Paris which is also endorsed by well-known personalities.

Prices: Automatique Reserve is 60,000 euros in gold and 90,000 euros in platinum.

The Centigraphe is 81,000 euros in gold and 111,500 euros in platinum.