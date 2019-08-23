You are here

Montblanc's 1858 line goes green

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM
(Above) The 1858 Automatic in black dial or in green dial.
At one with nature, is the 1858 Chronograph with a khaki-green dial (above) and the 1858 Geosphere in the new bronze-khaki green colour scheme.
MONTBLANC'S 1858 collection, launched in 2015, is a nod to the heritage of Minerva, a watch company founded by watchmaker Charles-Yvan Robert in 1858 and acquired by Montblanc in 2006.

Minerva, which has been known for making some of the world's more reliable timepieces, specialised in professional watches, chronographs and stopwatches - and they still are its specialities.

Minerva's mechanical stopwatches, capable of measuring time accurately to 1/100th of a second in 1916, has played a big role in the eveolution of modern-day car racing.

The Montblanc 1858 collection reflects the historical design codes taken from the original 1930s Minerva chronograph, including large cathedral hands, with their cloisonne design filled with beige luminous paint, luminescent Arabi numerals, vintage shaped crowns and classic minute railway tracks encircling the dials.

Montblanc's historical font and emblem - the Montblanc Mountain - also makes a return in the 1858 collection.

Though only into its fifth year, the collection is already one of Montblanc's most popular lines - and getting much attention from the brand lately.

This year saw the arrival of four new models in the 1858 collection, with the continuing focus on the celebration of the great outdoors: Two new automatic watches, a chronograph and a Geosphere.

The 1858 Automatic models, equipped with the self-winding Calibre MB 24.15, come in the choice of a full-bronze 40 millimetres wide case framing a khaki-green dial, a colour that enhances the connection to nature; or a stainless steel case paired with a black dial.

The previous versions of this utilitarian time-only model featured a steel case and a bronze bezel.

The bronze-khaki green pairing is the key theme of the latest 1858 collection. While the world of mountain exploration continues to be the inspiration, the new khaki-green colour in particular provides the enhancement for the connection of the watches to nature.

The new 1858 Chronograph, powered by the automatic MB 25.11 movement, has a 42mm full bronze case with a khaki-green dial, providing an ideal backdrop for the bi-compax counters.

The 1858 Geosphere, a dedication to the world's Seven Summit mountaineering challenge, the holy grail of moutaineering adventures, is now also available in the new bronze-khaki green colour scheme - in a 42mm case housing the automatic Calibre MB 29.25.

All three bronze-khaki green models, each in a limited edition of 1858 pieces, have the words "Spirit of Mountain Exploration" engraved on their caseback.

