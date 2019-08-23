Panerai launches new line of diving watches

Left: The Submersible Luna Rosa is dedicated to the first team to challenge the defender of the 36th America's Cup. Right: The Submersible Mike Horn pays tribute to the greatest living explorer.

THIS year Officine Panerai has taken the Submersible line out of its Luminor collection and made the diving watches a collection in their own right - a move that's generally welcomed. The move came with the launch of a larger-than-usual number of Submersible models, which are identified by a unidirectionally rotating bezel paired with a cushion case and a Luminor-style crown guard.

Three of the new Submersible models - Chrono Guillaume Nery, Marina Militare Carbotech and Mike Horn - are special limited editions which offer buyers various experiences. All three are professional diving watches water-resistant to a depth of 300 metres.

The Submersible Chrono Guillaume Nery, as its name suggests, is a chronograph inspired by Guillaume Nery, the French free-diving champion who has broken world records and shot astonishing underwater photographs. Despite its large case - 47 millimetres wide - the chronograph with flyback function is light, thanks largely to a case made of titanium, which is almost weightless. The case, with an in-house automatic movement (P.9100), integrates perfectly with the blue of the ceramic disc applied to the bezel, the blue hands and the blue rubber strap. Engraved on the screw back are Nery's signature and the depths of his final awe-inspiring record - 126 metres achieved with a single breadth.

The all-black special version of the timepiece, limited to 15 pieces, provides buyers the chance to enjoy a unique experience with Guillaume Nery in the ocean depths of French Polynesia.

In case the military features of the watch are not obvious, etched on the back of Panerai's Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech is the word "Survival Instrument" together with an image inspired by commandoes of the Italian Navy. The all-black diving watch pays tribute to the historic partnership between Panerai and the Italian Navy. The 47mm wide case is made of carbotech, a material used on carbon fibre that weighs even less than titanium but stronger than stainless steel.

The special composition of the material - consisting of very thin layers of carbon fibre bound together by a special polymer - gives every individual watch a unique, unrepeatable camouflage appearance. This is reflected in the design of the dial which is made of carbon.

In the special version of this model, the all-black design is enhanced by details in an intense military green. The Super-LumiNova - which makes the hands and the hour markers on the dial and the rotating bezel visible in the dark - and the tough rubber strap makes the watch perfect for scuba diving. Engraved on the back of its case is the logo of Comsubin, the diving and commando group of the Italian Navy.

The special edition, limited to 33 pieces, comes with a training session with Comsubin.

The Submersible Mike Horn model is inspired by many considered to be the greatest living explorer - and long-time Panerai ambassador. Etched on the back of this diving watch, which is named after Mike Horn, is his signature as well as an image inspired by the creatures which inhabit our seas.

Tough, strong and reliable, the watch is also largely made of recycled material that has minimal impact on the environment. Its 47mm wide case, the device protecting the winding crown and the bezel are made of EcoTitanium, which is an eco-friendly material obtained from recycled titanium. Its eco-friendly black strap is also made from recycled plastics.

The Submersible Mike Horn special edition, limited to 19 pieces, is distinguished by the blue of its strap, made of special material obtained from recycled plastics, and the blue of the luminous substance used on the dial and the rotating bezel.

Buyers of the watch can also learn about nature and how to safeguard it - in the company of the legendary explorer.

Another new Submersible that got a lot of attention is the Luna Rosa, which is dedicated to the Italian team which is the first to challenge the defender - New Zealand - of the 36th America's Cup sailing boat race. The timepiece, inspired by the technologies and materials used in the America's Cup, is one of a series of watches Panerai will create as the official sponsor of Luna Rossa. The watches will be worn by the members of the sailing team.

The Luna Rossa watch is a professional diving watch with a second time zone funcion. Its matt black 47mm wide case is made of carbotech, a light as well as shock and corrosion resistant carbon fibre material also used to make the monohull of Luna Rossa's AC75. A picture of the AC75 monohull is etched on the titanium back of the watch along with the Luna Rossa logo and the America's Cup profile.

The unidirectional bezel is also made of carbotech, while the dial features pieces of the sails of the Luna Rossa concealed by a special texture.