Showcasing Hublot-Ferrari partnership

The Hublot Classic Fusion Ferrari GT in 3D Carbon is a flyback chronograph in the round Classic Fusion case.

The art of tattooing is lifted a notch in the Hublot Big Bang Sang Bleu II King Gold.

THE World Cup was the highlight for Hublot in 2018 when its collaboration with the football governing body, the Federation Internationale de Football Assocation, better known as FIFA, produced the sell-out Big Bang Referee Smartwatch Model.

This year the renewed tie-up with Ferrari - Hublot has just inked another 5-year contract to cooperate with the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer - takes centrestage for the brand, which has rolled out the Classic Fusion Ferrari GT, a flyback chronograph in the round Classic Fusion case. The watch is a departure from the Big Bang high complications of past Hublot-Ferrari timepieces.

The Classic Fusion Ferrari GT is also powered by a new automatic Unico movement (HUB1280), the first time the flyback chronograph with column wheel mechanism is housed in a 45-mm diameter Classic Fusion case. HUB1280 is the second of Hublot's own chronograph calibre.

A key design highlight of the watch is its case, which Hublot says is "conceived as a true concentrical suspended element that enhances the dial presence and the sophisticated manufacturing process". Thanks to the use of sapphire crystal, the dial is transparent which lays bare the high-precision movement with the famous Prancing Horse at 12 o'clock.

The Classic Fusion Ferrari GT comes in three cases - titanium (US$22,000 in a limited edition of 1000 pieces); King Gold (US$38,800, limited edition of 500 pieces); and 3D carbon (US$27,300, limited edition of 500 pieces).

There's also the flyback chronograph that celebrates the 90th anniversary of Scuderia Ferrari, "the most successful (car) race team of all time".

The Big Bang Scuderia Ferrari 90th Anniversary reflects the rich history and heritage of Scuderia Ferrari - and is realised in three limited editions (90 pieces each) that illustrate the development of the materials used in car racing over the years: platinum (US$40,900), 3D carbon (US$34,600) and sapphire (US$69,000).

Each model is equipped with the Unico movement housed in a 45mm case and features one of the three colours of the Scuderia on its border, the numbers and the index. Yellow for the platinum edition; red for the 3D carbon; and black for the sapphire.

The art of tattooing is elevated in Hublot's Big Bang Sang Bleu II, named after the studio Maxime Plescia-Buchi. This collaborative model with the world famous tattoo artist first appeared in 2016. A show piece of sculptural art, the geometrically designed timepiece in its latest reincarnation, has a case with more finely-chiselled lines conveyed in three dimensional angles and edges.

The dial, framed in a new 45mm wide case with meticulously interlaced geometric lines, is skeletonised to offer a glimpse of the self-winding flyback chronograph Unico movement - the chronograph seconds are tracked along a straight hand, while the chronograph minutes complete their laps on one of the two discs on the dial.

The hour and minute hands of the watch - two elongated diamonds and an arrow - are stylised fragments of tattoos set above the hypnotic chronographic movement.

The Big Bang Sang Bleu II is available in titanium (US$25,200 in a limited edition of 200 pieces) and King Gold (US$47,300 in a limited edition of 100 pieces).