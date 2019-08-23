The epitome of Swiss watchmaking

The LUC XP Espirit de Fleurier Peony showcases a dial with a dazzling combination of craftsmanship and design, with the peony as the muse.

CHOPARD'S premium watch line, the LUC collection, "epitomises the highest standard of Swiss watchmaking", according to the brand. LUC timepieces, many of them innovative high complications, are the creations of "meticulous workmanship" aimed to meet the "aspirations of contemporary gentlemen".

Here's a sample of the new LUC watches unveiled in 2019:

* LUC Flying T Twin: This is Chopard's first flying tourbillon, but this new variation of the gravity-defying mechanism isn't what the brand is most proud of about the timepiece. The elegance, rather than the technical feat, of the watch is really its pride and joy, according to Chopard.

"While the LUC Flying T Twin houses an exceptional movement, it stands out first and foremost for the finesse and refinement of its dial," it says.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The ruthenium grey dial, a pleasing contrast with the rose gold hand and hour markers on it, is "solid" and hand-guilloche executed by Chopard artisans. The chapter ring on the dial has a snailed motif and the medallion at its centre is decorated with a honeycomb design.

The beehive symbol is a nod to the first logo used by Chopard's founder Louis-Ulysse Chopard.

Framing the dial is a 40 millimetres wide case in 18-carat rose gold, certified "Fairmined" no less - proof of Chopard's commitment to source responsibly for gold from artisanal mining cooperatives which are environmentally-friendly and miner-friendly.

The case is just 7.2mm high but it could accommodate a new automatic movement powering a flying tourbillon.

The chronometer-certified movement - the certification to a testament of its high precision - also features a stop-second device which is very rare on a tourbillon and enables perfectly accurate time-setting.

The LUC Flying T Twin, a limited edition of 50 pieces, bears the Poincon de Geneve quality hallmark in recognition of the fine craftsmanship lavished on the watch.

* LUC XP Espirit de Fleurier Peony: The main attraction of this timepiece is also the dial, which is a showcase of a dazzling combination of crafts such as gold engraving, transfer printing and mother-of-pearl cutting.

Even the self-winding movement of this women's watch, limited to eight pieces, is a work of design. It's entirely decorated with floral engraving, a now rare art that's perfectly mastered by Chopard artisans.

The muse for the timepiece is the peony, which appears every year on one of Chopard's new collections. Eight peonies in pink monochrome shades reveal their fragile beauty on the purple dial of the LUC XP Espirit de Fleurier Peony, framed by a 35mm wide case in 18- carat rose gold case. The generous petals of the flowers are highlighted with white mother-of-pearl.

The peony is a favourite flower of Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele. It will also be highly appreciated in China, now the hottest market for luxury timepieces, where the peony is also one of the most popular flowers.

* LUC Quattro: The first edition of this elegant, ultra-thin (8.84 millimetres high) watch appeared last year. It has a silver-toned vertical stain-brushed white dial with blue hands and hour-markers in a rose gold case. The new edition, limited to 50 pieces, features a blue dial dressed in a 43mm wide white gold case. The differences between the two watches stop there.

At the heart of the new watch beats the same chronometer-certified hand-winding movement that beats in the 2018 watch, with a very generous power reserve of nine days. Both timepieces bear the Poincon de Geneve hallmark of quality.