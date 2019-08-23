The Endeavour Concept Minute Repeater Tourbillon appeals to the ears and the eyes with the chimes and hammers visible on the dial side.

The Heritage Tourbillon Funky Blue. Its round shape with classical accents recalls Moser watches from early 20th century. This tourbillon is anything but boring.

H MOSER & Cie prides itself as a "very rare" Swiss watch company making "very rare" timepieces. According to its website, this means the independent, family-run business is entrepreneurial and believes in challenging the norm.

All the movements that go into Moser's watches are made in-house - and all the watches are created and finished by hand. The timepieces have unique features and the complications are paradoxically simple and functional.

And, the company boasts, H Moser & Cie "does everything in its power to make better watches".

Moser timepieces fall into five over-lapping collections. The Endeavour line includes the Concept Tourbillon Minute Repeater, Flying Hours, Tourbillon, Perpetual Calendar, Perpetual Moon Concept, Centre Seconds Automatic, Centre Seconds Concept Blue Lagoon and Small Seconds.

The Venturer range covers the Tourbillon Dual Time, Big Date, Small Seconds XL, Small Seconds and Concept. The Tourbillon, Perpetual Calendar and Centre Seconds are in the Pioneer line.

In the Swiss Alp Watch collection, there are the Minute Repeater, Minute Repeater Concept Black, Small Seconds and Cosmic Green Concept. Finally, the Perpetual Calendar, Perpetual Moon and Tourbillon belong to the Heritage line.

Here's a taste of the H Moser & Cie timepieces rolled out this year:

THE VENTURER CONCEPT VANTABLACK

A concept dress watch that, stripped of logo and indices on its pitch black dial, exudes minimalist luxury. The timepiece is a contrast of high-tech material and neo-vintage look. The ultra-black dial is made from Vantablack, the darkest substance in existence.

Vantablack has been used in astrophysics in telescopes and by the army as thermal camouflage. Thanks to it, the dial reflects no light.

The 39 millimetres wide red gold case is convex in shape, evoking the 1960s and the Bauhaus movement of the 1940s. While playing the neo-vintage card, the case also displays a round design inspired by historic pocket watches.

At the heart of the concept watch, which is the timepiece equivalent of the little black dress, beats a hand-winding movement with a power reserve of three days.

THE ENDEAVOUR CONCEPT MINUTE REPEATER TOURBILLON

This is a watch that appeals to the ears and the eyes. While chiming of hours, quarter hours and minutes, the minute repeater can also be admired by the dial side. Drawing on the expertise of MHC Manufactures Hautes Complications, a specialist in minute repeaters, H Moser & Cie has inter-twinned the chiming mechanism with a one-minute Flying Tourbillon at six o'clock.

Showcasing the beauty of the complication by positioning the chimes and the hammers on the dial side involved overcoming many technical challenges. In particular, the chimes had to be curved so as not to interfere with the Flying Tourbillon and to respect H Moser & Cie's main focus to keep the design understated.

A purist approach is taken in displaying the complication. The choreography of the hammers and chimes is set against a black lacquered dial minus both logo and indices, offering a striking contrast between the dial and the metal elements. These are framed in a 43mm wide 18-carat white gold case.

The eye-catching tourbillon is visible behind a skeleton bridge and is fitted to a ball bearing that improves the accuracy of the chronometry. It appears to float weightlessly on the black lacquered dial.

The double complication runs on a new manual winding movement, H Moser & Cie's 14th in 14 years, with a power reserve of 90 hours.

HERITAGE TOURBILLON FUNKY BLUE

Its round shape with classical accents recalls Moser watches from early 20th century. Its 42mm wide steel case features tapered lugs and a notched crown. But behind the apparent classicism concealed thoroughly irreverent aesthetics which are revealed through an electric blue dial - the most popular Moser dial - adding a dynamic touch to the entire design of the Heritage Tourbillon Funky Blue.

To further break with the traditional codes, the strap in raw leather features white stitching to add one last finishing touch to this creation. This tourbillon is anything but boring.

The timepiece draws on the so-called sports watch of the 1900s. it's a traditional model in a steel case but it blurs boundaries and is impossible to sum up in a single word.

Visible behind the skeletonised bridge of the one-minute tourbillon beats an automatic movement with a power reserve of three days. Energy in the movement, which is fitted with a double flat hairspring, is transferred through a bi-directional pawl winding system which reduces the time required to fully wind the watch.