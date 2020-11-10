Jordan Spieth on his goals for the future, both on and off the course

Rolex Testimonee, former world No.1 Jordan Spieth went from hitting toy clubs at 10 years old to possessing one of the best swings in the game.

JORDAN Spieth speaks as a Testimonee for Rolex, which has an enduring relationship with the game of golf that began more than 50 years ago.

Question: What are your overall thoughts about Rolex's longstanding support of golf?

Spieth: It's really amazing what Rolex does to support golf on a global level. From their support of the Rolex AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) Rankings to their partnership with The R&A, I am so thankful they are involved with the game at every level.

Q: Can you tell us about your relationship with Rolex? How it came about? When? And what does it mean to you?

Spieth: I first came into contact with the brand as a junior through their sponsorship of the AJGA and I even had the honour of being named Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2009. After turning professional in 2012, it was truly a dream of mine to join their prestigious family of global Testimonees. It means the world to me to be in such elite company with such an important and esteemed brand.

Q: How did you first come to play golf?

Spieth: I hit toy clubs when I was little, but I truly enjoyed and played all sports. My interest and love in the game picked up when I was about 10, and I found myself using any and every excuse to go and hit balls. I started really taking it seriously when I was about 12.

Q: Who have you taken inspiration from throughout your golfing career? Either golfers or otherwise . . .?

Spieth: Definitely my parents, they were both collegiate athletes and that inspired me when I started taking sports more seriously. They pushed me to make goals and use hard work to achieve them. Throughout my golfing career, fellow Testimonee Arnold Palmer has always been someone I've admired greatly, in particular the way he carried himself as champion both on and off the course. His example is one I really strive to emulate, and I hope to one day accomplish the type of things he did for the game of golf.

Q: You get to travel a great deal as a professional golfer. Where do you like to travel to most and why?

Spieth: Golf has become such a global sport at the professional level and travel is definitely an important part. Internationally, I would say Australia has probably been one of my favourite places to visit because of the people, the sites, the weather and of course the golf.

In the States, Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pro-Am is one of my absolute favourite stops. The Monterrey Peninsula is such a beautiful part of the United States and I look forward to that event every year.

Q: How do you like to relax and spend your time away from the golf course?

Spieth: If I'm not playing sports, I'm watching them either on TV or going to a live game. I live in Dallas, Texas full time so between the Mavericks, Stars and Cowboys there's always great sports to watch!

Q: What are you goals for the future, both on and off the course?

Spieth: On the course, my goal is to win more Major championships. Off the course, we started the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation in 2013 and since then have provided support to more than 60 different community organisations. I'd love to continue that mission and grow our reach every year.

Q: As a multiple Major winner, what does it mean to you to be in the same company as fellow Testimonees and legends of the game such as Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson, and Tiger Woods?

Spieth: It's very special to be mentioned in the same category as these legends of the game, I take the honour of being a Rolex Testimonee very seriously.

Q: You have achieved so much in a relatively short space of time with your career, what do you consider to be your personal highlights so far?

Spieth: I would say the 2015 Masters sticks out as a most special highlight for me. Winning my first Major Championship is something I'll never forget, as it was an ultimate dream of mine being realised in front of all my family and friends.

The feeling of walking up the 18th fairway at Augusta National, knowing I was about to win my favourite tournament and be a Masters champion, was just incredibly surreal and special to say the least.