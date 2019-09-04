Building smart, green and efficiently

Dr Ho Nyok Yong, who is also COO of Samwoh Corporation, says the company's Smart Hub, which is under construction and will be completed in end-2020, would be the first test bed in Singapore to introduce up to 7-dimensional Building Information Modelling or 7D BIM.

THE built environment industry needs to focus on three key things as it transforms itself to meet new needs and new challenges. It has to build efficiently, build smart and build green, says Dr Ho Nyok Yong, President, Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) and Chief Operating Officer of Samwoh Corporation Pte Ltd.

Samwoh's constant drive to research on sustainable building materials such as asphalt, ready mixed concrete and precast concrete components, and innovate new solutions for green technologies and products, enables it to be a market leader in this area.

A past president of the Singapore Contractors Association Ltd (SCAL), Dr Ho says the built environment industry is taking the necessary steps and actions to relieve the pressure on urban spaces and facilities.

"In Singapore, our public utilities, facilities and other major infrastructures are increasingly being built underground to create space on the surface. Demolishing older and shorter buildings for taller ones and exploration of underground spaces generate construction demolition waste and earth that traditionally would be discarded in land fill.

"In the past 10 years, however, many of these 'by-products' in Singapore have been reused in the construction industry as a result of the joint research by our government and private companies like Samwoh. Our R&D efforts have successfully demonstrated that many by-products can be recycled and reused and thereby almost eliminating the landfill required for construction activities.

"This is where Samwoh is doing its part as it has over 40 years of experience in carrying out civil and infrastructure works, constructing roads, seaports and airports. We are continually exploring ways to build smarter using sustainable ways through digitalisation of our operations and using recycled and greener materials."

With the increasing demands being placed on the built environment industry, it needs to constantly adapt to meet the new challenges that it is facing. Its transformation has focused on three key aspects: Built Efficient, Built Smart and Built Green.

He says Built Efficient focuses on introducing prefabricated, prefinished modules completed in an offsite facility before being delivered and installed on-site. It improves productivity, creates a better construction environment due to minimised dust and noise pollution, and improves quality control and overall site safety as the fabricated modules are screened offsite before delivery.

Built Smart focuses on digital technologies such as Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) to integrate work processes and connect stakeholders working on the same project throughout the construction and building life-cycle.

It condenses Digital Design, Digital Fabrication, Digital Construction, and Digital Asset Delivery and Management in a single platform. Implementing IDD can also create a highly-skilled workforce trained in the use of the latest architecture, engineering, construction, and operations technologies.

Built Green focuses on introducing sustainable options to the built environment industry. Innovative technologies can help reduce heavy reliance on energy, water and non-replenishable materials through design efficiency and use of sustainable materials.

Looking ahead, he says that changes are required for the built environment industry to be up to speed. He emphasises four main areas: Innovation, readiness to accept new and innovative technologies, reliance on manpower and safety.

"Focusing on innovation allows the industry to find ways to improve on the existing means of carrying out tasks in a more efficient, cost effective and safer manner. Breaking the mould to explore new technology requires significant resources and time but the results far exceed the cost of investment. Therefore, I urge all to be receptive to innovations in the built environment industry," he says.

"Manpower is finite. Detailed planning and efficient use of manpower will be the way forward for any industry. Train and upgrade your staff and workers, and prepare them for the smart technology. Otherwise, you will be left in the dust while everyone around you is blazing ahead with the help of smarter technology.

"Safety is and will always be an important area to focus on. While we trail blaze ahead, any setbacks in safety would only slow down our progress."

He says conventionally, the built environment industry is project- based with defined start and end points, and a separation between design and construction. The entire value chain is relatively fragmented whereby demand is seen as a series of competitively tendered prototypes established on temporary coalitions.

Usually, project relationships are short-term, informal and ad hoc with great emphasis on individual projects rather than long-term working relationships. This temporal nature lacks continuity and makes innovation and improvement of process in the entire value chain challenging.

"All stakeholders in the value chain are important and integral in our industry, especially our small to medium subcontractors and suppliers. However, the fragmented and temporal nature of our industry caused these smaller companies down the value chain to be left out in the industry transformation journey.

"Changing this requires building of long-term relationships, through strong and lasting partnership. For example, Samwoh has established a strong partnership with a pool of regular subcontractors and suppliers, who are mainly SMEs, to work in tandem with us.

"At the same time, I am also heartened to see that the government and associations are providing incredible supports to our SMEs while encouraging them to embrace change. These ongoing efforts should be intensified and involve more SMEs and also rope in the support of the larger players."

Digitalisation can help in the industry's transformation, he says.

"In recent years, BCA and other government agencies have put in tremendous efforts to promote the use of digitalisation in the built environment industry. Several research projects have been initiated, aiming to use digitalisation to improve the built environment sector's productivity. Our new Samwoh Smart Hub (which is under construction and will be completed in end-2020), would be the first test bed in Singapore to introduce up to 7-dimensional Building Information Modelling (7D BIM)."

7D BIM is the final stage of BIM implementations that covers the facilities management of the building. It is a key technology to improve the productivity and level of integration across the entire construction value chain.

Project managers and building owners would be able to edit and retrieve data from the model at any point in time. They would be able to access information such as building/element conditions, technical specifications and reviews, maintenance schedules, equipment manuals, and warranty details.