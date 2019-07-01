You are here

Home > Hub > Wimbledon 2019

Bencic believes in 'breaks' just like Federer

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190701_WEELEX3_3819736.jpg
Rolex Testimonee Belinda Bencic at the 2018 Wimbledon championships.
PHOTO: ©ROLEX

INJURIES had taken a toll on Swiss tennis professional and Rolex Testimonee Belinda Bencic, forcing her to struggle with the game between 2016 and 2018.

But the gutsy 22-year-old world No. 13, has learnt to cope with the issues and is back with a bounce after a wrist surgery in 2017 for the oncoming Wimbledon tennis showpiece.

From outside 300 in the rankings almost two years ago, Bencic has been hovering among the top-15 for almost a year through her hard work and gritty determination.

And now Bencic is wise to the fact that you cannot play in all tournaments as her fellow Rolex Testimonee, Swiss role model and Basel native Roger Federer has shown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I aim to play less tournaments, a bit like Federer. I can learn from that. Everyone has to find their own way, he found his way that works for him. He is the master of the scheduling and doing everything so that he feels the best on the court, and that is what I am trying to learn, trying to find.

"I am trying to listen to myself and to my body, what I need time for, so I can be the best on the best tournaments. That's really important as it's impossible to play well the whole year, 25-30 tournaments; that's just impossible, so I try to focus on the main events to put my form right there," said Bencic.

Bencic is among a slew of Rolex Testimonees for the Wimbledon event starting on July 1. The other notables, Federer aside, are Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza and Sloane Stephens.

Another Rolex Testimonee to note is Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, 25, who claimed her first title of the season after beating No. 2 seed and 2017 champion Donna Vekic 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) after 2 hours and 36 minutes on grass at Nottingham last week.

Unlike other Slams, all white is the attire at Wimbledon, a trend dating back to the Victorian era. And one other constant choice of colour is the gold and green of Rolex, a brand linked to the tennis Major since 1978.

Rolex is a principal supporter of tennis, its commitment extending across the men's and women's game and embracing high-quality events and exciting talent that began in 1978 when the brand forged its association with Wimbledon, the sport's oldest (since 1877) and most revered tournament.

Rolex's presence at the apex of competition is crowned by its close association with the bodies that administer international tennis, including the first Grand Slam tennis event of the year, the Australian Open, as well as the iconic end-of-season championships in men's and women's tennis: the Nitto ATP Finals and the BNP Paribas WTA Finals.

Hub

Former great Becker has so much faith in Federer

Tennis legends back in-form Barty, but don't write off Serena

Why golf comes easily for former goalkeeper Lee

A golf fashion mogul returns

Ling gears himself for British Open assignment

The 148th edition of the Open Championship returns to Portrush after 68 years

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

Must Read

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

Jul 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank for International Settlements setting up Singapore innovation hub

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening