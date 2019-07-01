INJURIES had taken a toll on Swiss tennis professional and Rolex Testimonee Belinda Bencic, forcing her to struggle with the game between 2016 and 2018.

But the gutsy 22-year-old world No. 13, has learnt to cope with the issues and is back with a bounce after a wrist surgery in 2017 for the oncoming Wimbledon tennis showpiece.

From outside 300 in the rankings almost two years ago, Bencic has been hovering among the top-15 for almost a year through her hard work and gritty determination.

And now Bencic is wise to the fact that you cannot play in all tournaments as her fellow Rolex Testimonee, Swiss role model and Basel native Roger Federer has shown.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"I aim to play less tournaments, a bit like Federer. I can learn from that. Everyone has to find their own way, he found his way that works for him. He is the master of the scheduling and doing everything so that he feels the best on the court, and that is what I am trying to learn, trying to find.

"I am trying to listen to myself and to my body, what I need time for, so I can be the best on the best tournaments. That's really important as it's impossible to play well the whole year, 25-30 tournaments; that's just impossible, so I try to focus on the main events to put my form right there," said Bencic.

Bencic is among a slew of Rolex Testimonees for the Wimbledon event starting on July 1. The other notables, Federer aside, are Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza and Sloane Stephens.

Another Rolex Testimonee to note is Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, 25, who claimed her first title of the season after beating No. 2 seed and 2017 champion Donna Vekic 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) after 2 hours and 36 minutes on grass at Nottingham last week.

Unlike other Slams, all white is the attire at Wimbledon, a trend dating back to the Victorian era. And one other constant choice of colour is the gold and green of Rolex, a brand linked to the tennis Major since 1978.

Rolex is a principal supporter of tennis, its commitment extending across the men's and women's game and embracing high-quality events and exciting talent that began in 1978 when the brand forged its association with Wimbledon, the sport's oldest (since 1877) and most revered tournament.

Rolex's presence at the apex of competition is crowned by its close association with the bodies that administer international tennis, including the first Grand Slam tennis event of the year, the Australian Open, as well as the iconic end-of-season championships in men's and women's tennis: the Nitto ATP Finals and the BNP Paribas WTA Finals.