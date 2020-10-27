You are here

Battlelines drawn

by: 
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 05:50

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is leading US President Donald Trump in the national polls for what promises to be a heated Presidential Election on Nov 3. As of today, Mr Biden is favoured to claim at least 232 electoral votes while Mr Trump is on track to take 125. While this puts Mr Biden well on course for the magic number of 270 electoral votes to seal victory, a win for the 77-year-old is far from certain.

