Five Years: The 13th Parliament

IT HAS certainly been an eventful last five years, since Singapore's last General Election (GE) in 2015. The country saw its first reserved Presidential Election in 2017, with history being made as the first Malay President in 47 years – and the first woman to become Head of State – was sworn in.

