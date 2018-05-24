Inflation eased more than expected in April

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Inflation in Singapore eased more than expected in April, with the main drags coming from lower accommodation costs as well as private transport costs. The consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - stood at 0.1 per cent year-on-year in April, dipping from 0.2 per cent in March. This also fell short of economist expectations, which pegged it at 0.4 per cent.