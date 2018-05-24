You are here
Inflation eased more than expected in April
Inflation in Singapore eased more than expected in April, with the main drags coming from lower accommodation costs as well as private transport costs. The consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - stood at 0.1 per cent year-on-year in April, dipping from 0.2 per cent in March. This also fell short of economist expectations, which pegged it at 0.4 per cent.
