You are here

Home > Infographics

Inflation eased more than expected in April

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 05:50
Inflation in Singapore eased more than expected in April, with the main drags coming from lower accommodation costs as well as private transport costs. The consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - stood at 0.1 per cent year-on-year in April, dipping from 0.2 per cent in March. This also fell short of economist expectations, which pegged it at 0.4 per cent.
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening