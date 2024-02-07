Subscribers

Ringgit continues downward spiral to hit fresh low of RM3.55 to the Singapore dollar

The Malaysian currency is approaching a historical low against the US dollar

Tan Ai Leng

Published Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 8:00 pm Updated Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 8:43 pm
Although the weakening ringgit may benefit Malaysia’s exporters, most business owners in the country are feeling the pinch of rising costs.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Malaysia

[KUALA LUMPUR] The Malaysian ringgit – the worst performing currency in emerging Asia in 2023 – slid into new territory on Wednesday (Feb 7) morning as it touched a historical low of RM3.55 against the Singapore dollar.

It improved slightly to RM3.545 in the evening, with the exchange rate likely to be cheered by the thousands of Singaporeans who are expected to cross the Causeway over the upcoming Chinese New Year weekend.

Compared to a year ago, the ringgit has depreciated by about 10.5 per cent against the Singapore dollar. Over the past 20 years, the ringgit has fallen by 60 per cent from the point when one Sing dollar could buy RM2.24.

The ringgit is also faring quite poorly against the...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

ringgit

Asean

Asean Business

Anwar Ibrahim

Najib Razak

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ASEAN Business

CapitaLand Investment acquires 3 properties in South-east Asia

Neumann Kaffee to expand in Indonesia as coffee market grows

VinFast recalls nearly 6,000 units in Vietnam to replace switch

Room for central bank to cut rates: Thai PM

Philippine annual inflation at 2.8% in January

Malaysia’s Anwar urges calm after Najib’s 1MDB jail term halved

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 3 seconds ago