Suu Kyi’s family mansion auction fails as no bidder showed up

MYANMAR junta’s attempt to sell an iconic family mansion belonging to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi flopped as a court-ordered auction on Wednesday failed to attract any bidders.

The colonial-style mansion, sitting on a 82,764 square-feet plot near Yangon’s scenic Inya Lake, had a floor price of 315 billion kyat (S$121 million). The court will attempt to find a buyer at another auction for which a date has yet to be set, an auction official told reporters.

The auction was the latest attempt to settle a more than two decades-long dispute between Suu Kyi and her estranged elder brother Aung San Oo who also claims ownership of the property. Suu Kyi’s brother asked the court in 2019 to sell the asset — and for a share of the proceeds.

The mansion had long served as a symbol of the South-east Asian nation’s struggle for democracy with Suu Kyi spending 15 years under house arrest there until her release in 2010.

Following her release, Suu Kyi frequently used the private residence to host world leaders including former US President Barack Obama and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon.

The 78-year-old Nobel laureate is facing a third year in jail in the capital of Naypyidaw. Suu Kyi was sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison, which was later reduced to 27 years, following a military coup in 2021. BLOOMBERG