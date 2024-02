JAILED former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is to be freed, the kingdom’s justice minister said on Tuesday, possibly as soon as the weekend.

“Around 930 prisoners, including (Thaksin) will have their sentence suspended. He is in the group where they are in critical condition or aged over 70. He will be released after six months automatically,” Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong told reporters at the government house. AFP

SEE ALSO Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin qualifies for parole next month