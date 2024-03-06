Australia economy grows meagre 0.2% in Q4 as spending sputters

AUSTRALIA’S economy grew at a snail’s pace in the December quarter as a punishing squeeze on household incomes brought consumer spending to a standstill, confirmation that high interest rates were working all too well to curb demand.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday (Mar 6) showed real gross domestic product rose 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, under forecasts of 0.3 per cent. That compared with an upwardly revised 0.3 per cent expansion in the prior quarter.

Annual growth slowed to 1.5 per cent, down from 2.1 per cent the previous quarter and the lowest since early 2021, when the economy was emerging from a pandemic-driven recession.

In a telling sign of the softness in domestic demand, household spending did not add to economic growth at all in the fourth quarter, as a 0.7 per cent rise in spending on essentials was offset by a 0.9 per cent fall in discretionary spending.

“Households upped their spending on essential items such as electricity, rent, food and health,” said Katherine Keenan, ABS head of national accounts.

“Meanwhile they wound back spending in discretionary areas including hotels, cafes and restaurants, cigarettes and tobacco, new vehicle purchases and clothing and footwear.”

SEE ALSO Optus fined A$1.5 million by Australian government on public safety rule breach

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Moreover, GDP per capita fell 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, shrinking for three straight quarters in the longest declining streak since 1982.

While the household saving ratio did rebound by 3.2 per cent, it was still subdued after a rise of 1.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

For the December quarter, net trade was a big driver of growth, with a pull-back in imports – thanks to more Australians spending less money overseas – adding 0.7 percentage point to GDP growth.

The economic slowdown has followed aggressive monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as policymaker look to bring inflation back to its 2 to 3 per cent target range. The central bank had expected the economy to slow to an annual 1.5 per cent by the end of the last year and 1.3 per cent by mid-2024.

The RBA last month kept interest rates steady at 4.35 per cent, having raised them by 425 basis points since May last year. Consumer inflation held at a two-year low of 3.4 per cent in January, adding to signs that rates would not go any higher.

Markets are confident that the tightening cycle is over, although future pricing show that any rate relief will not come until around August. REUTERS