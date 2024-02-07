China removes top financial regulator chief

CHINA has removed the head of its top financial regulator, state media reported on Wednesday (Feb 7), after markets in the world’s second-largest economy have been among the worst-performing globally in recent months.

Beijing has become increasingly worried about the sell-off on markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which has wiped trillions off valuations, and has unveiled a string of measures to try to staunch the rout.

And on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV said the top leadership of the ruling Communist Party removed Yi Huiman from his position as chief of China’s Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country’s top financial regulator.

That came a day after, according to Bloomberg, leader Xi Jinping was due to meet with regulators to discuss efforts to lift the markets.

Yi, a former chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, was appointed to the top job at CSRC in January 2019.

Yi had replaced Liu Shiyu, who was dismissed and investigated for “violations of laws and discipline”, according to state media.

Last year, China recorded one of its lowest growth rates in three decades – 5.2 per cent – according to an official figure that some economists are sceptical of.

The country has been hammered by a crippling property crisis, sluggish consumption and global turmoil, and officials have been under pressure to unveil more stimulus measures to kickstart business activity and get consumers spending again.

China’s economy enjoyed an initial post-pandemic rebound, but ran out of steam within months last year, as a lack of confidence among households and businesses hit consumption.

On Tuesday, stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai soared after Central Huijin Investment – the unit that holds Chinese government stakes in major financial institutions – said it would increase investments in funds.

That was followed by an announcement from the CSRC that it would urge more action from long-term funds and call on listed firms to ramp up re-purchase.

Shanghai stocks extended their rally Wednesday on hopes for more Chinese measures in support of the battered markets. AFP