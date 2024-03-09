China's Feb consumer prices rise 0.7% from year earlier

Published Sat, Mar 09, 2024 · 10:19 am
China's February year-on-year consumer price growth of 0.7 per cent outpaces Reuters economists' forecasted 0.3 per cent uptick.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

China Economy

CHINA’S consumer prices rose for the first time in six months, providing some reprieve for the world’s second-biggest economy, which faces sluggish demand, a property slump and high local government debt, although producer prices dropped.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.7 per cent year-on-year in February, after the steepest fall of 0.8 per cent in over 14 years in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Saturday.

The CPI rose 1 per cent month-on-month from a 0.3 per cent uptick in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3 per cent gain year-on-year and 0.7 per cent growth month-on-month.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.7 per cent from a year earlier in February from a 2.5 per cent fall the previous month. That was faster than a 2.5 per cent decline forecast in the Reuters poll.

China has been grappling with sub-par growth over the past year and policymakers have pledged to roll out further measures after the steps implemented since June had only a modest effect. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

China

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Turkey wins Fitch upgrade after switch to economic orthodoxy

Biden vows to raise taxes on wealthy, corporations in State of the Union address

Hong Kong issues new national security law bill with tougher jail terms

US job growth accelerates; unemployment rate at two-year high of 3.9%

WTO sees weak early 2024 trade pick-up, with geopolitical risks

Some ECB policymakers float back-to-back June, July cuts: sources

Breaking News

Most Popular