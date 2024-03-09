China's Feb consumer prices rise 0.7% from year earlier

CHINA’S consumer prices rose for the first time in six months, providing some reprieve for the world’s second-biggest economy, which faces sluggish demand, a property slump and high local government debt, although producer prices dropped.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.7 per cent year-on-year in February, after the steepest fall of 0.8 per cent in over 14 years in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Saturday.

The CPI rose 1 per cent month-on-month from a 0.3 per cent uptick in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3 per cent gain year-on-year and 0.7 per cent growth month-on-month.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.7 per cent from a year earlier in February from a 2.5 per cent fall the previous month. That was faster than a 2.5 per cent decline forecast in the Reuters poll.

China has been grappling with sub-par growth over the past year and policymakers have pledged to roll out further measures after the steps implemented since June had only a modest effect. REUTERS

SEE ALSO China forex reserves unexpectedly rise to US$3.226 trillion in Feb