US puts US$11.3 billion price tag on the first week of Iran war

[WASHINGTON] US officials told lawmakers that the first six days of the war with Iran cost more than US$11.3 billion, a person familiar with the matter said, giving the most detailed assessment yet of the expense involved in President Donald Trump’s military campaign.

Pentagon officials gave the estimate in a closed-door briefing with Senate appropriations staff this week, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The actual cost is likely much higher because the number does not include the expense of operating ships and maitaining personnel deployed in the region.

The figure – nearly US$1.9 billion a day – is far higher than unofficial numbers floated by outside groups, including the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which had released a paper last week estimating the first four days of the operation, which began Feb 28, had cost US$3.7 billion, or US$890 million a day.

The New York Times was first to report the US$11.3 billion estimate. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The expense underscores the massive extent of the campaign, in which the US has deployed two aircraft carriers and struck more than 5,000 targets with a combination of Tomahawk missiles, strikes from fighter jets and munitions dropped from long-range bombers.

Another significant cost has been the hundreds of interceptors the US has fired to shoot down Iranian drones and ballistic missiles. The Pentagon has said seven American servicemembers have been killed.

There will be far higher expenses to come. Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US continued to intensify its campaign against Iran. US defence industry officials expect the Pentagon to request as much as US$50 billion in supplemental funding to shore up munitions stockpiles.

Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent a letter on Mar 10 asking Hegseth for a detailed accounting of the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, the scope of US military operations and the impacts on Americans’ safety as a result of the operations.

“The American people deserve to know what this war is costing in blood and treasure,” Reed wrote. “How much funding does the Department need to replenish munitions and aircraft combat losses?” BLOOMBERG