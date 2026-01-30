The Business Times

Hong Kong economy grows most since 2021 on exports, investment

The country’s gross domestic product expands 3.5% in 2025, accelerating from 2.6% in 2024

Summarise
Published Fri, Jan 30, 2026 · 07:23 PM
    • Hong Kong’s economic rebound came after the Asian financial hub had a blockbuster year of deal-making.
    • Hong Kong’s economic rebound came after the Asian financial hub had a blockbuster year of deal-making. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Hong Kong’s economy grew at the fastest pace since 2021, buoyed by unexpectedly resilient exports amid a global trade war and strong investment. 

    The country’s gross domestic product expanded 3.5 per cent in 2025, based on advance estimates announced by the Census and Statistics Department on Friday (Jan 30), accelerating from 2.6 per cent in 2024 and outperforming the government’s revised forecast. 

    Officials initially expected the economy to grow between 2 and 3 per cent in 2025, but raised the forecast in November after the third-quarter GDP expanded at the fastest pace since 2023.

    The expansion in the final quarter was 3.8 per cent, well exceeding expectations.

    The export strength of Hong Kong, a transhipment hub, has mirrored that of mainland China, its largest trade and economic partner.

    Defying US tariffs, Chinese exports made deeper inroads to markets beyond America, sending its trade surplus to a record US$1.2 trillion in 2025. However, that export growth may slow in 2026 due to payback effects from front-loading of shipments over the past year.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Hong Kong’s economic rebound came after the Asian financial hub had a blockbuster year of deal-making.

    The share sales nearly quadrupled to more than US$73 billion through initial public offerings, placements and block trades, making Hong Kong the number one fundraising spot in Asia for the first time since 2013, ranking just behind the US globally. 

    Hong Kong’s stock market also had a bull run in 2025, which helped with a recovery in private consumption. Even home prices rose 3.3 per cent, the first annual increase in four years, adding to signs of improved sentiment. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hong Kong

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More