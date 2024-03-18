Hong Kong’s Dec-Feb unemployment holds steady at 2.9%

HONG Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.9 per cent from December to February, unchanged from the previous three-month period, the government said on Monday (Mar 18).

The unemployment rate has held steady at 2.9 per cent since August-to-October period, which was slightly up from 2.8 per cent in the July-to-September period.

“The labour market is expected to stay tight in the near term along with continued growth of the local economy,” Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement. REUTERS

