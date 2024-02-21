Indonesia central bank keeps policy rates unchanged

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 6 per cent for the fourth straight meeting on Wednesday (Feb 21), as the authority sought to shield the rupiah from volatility.

The move is in line with the expectations of 29 economists surveyed by a Bloomberg poll.

“The decision is made as part of monetary policy to ensure that inflation remains under control and the rupiah exchange rate stays stable,” said Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Perry Warjiyo in a conference.

The rupiah, although down 1.4 per cent against the dollar this year has performed better than many of its peers.

During the period from mid-January 2024 to mid-February 2024, Indonesia witnessed capital inflows totalling US$150 million into both the bond and stock markets.

This surge was predominantly fuelled by stock inflows, amounting to US$770 million. Conversely, there were bond outflows recorded at US$230 million during the same period.

Markets had cheered the victory of Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, after so-called quick ballot counts by independent pollsters showed that he had won the presidency with nearly 60 per cent of votes.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s inflation rate has stayed within the central bank’s 1.5 to 3.5 per cent target range since July, with the bank’s 250 basis points rate hiking cycle between August 2022 to October 2023 keeping price pressures in check.

With inflation under control, Warjiyo said the central bank has room to leave its policy unchanged until the second half this year.

There have been calls for the bank to start considering rate cuts to shore up growth after inflation cooled to within its target earlier than expected, but some economists say further tightening is necessary to prevent capital outflows.

Teuku Riefky, economist from the University of Indonesia has flagged the need for the authorities to monitor a non-committal stance by the US Federal Reserve as a consequent repricing in rate expectations is expected to impact the currency and rupiah yields.

“This measure is essential for preventing capital outflow and ensuring control over the rupiah exchange rate,” he said in a note.

Economists project the BI rate forecast to remain steady at 6 per cent throughout this year and only likely to enter into a rate-cutting cycle in the second half of this year after the Fed makes its first rate cut announcement in May.

“We continue to maintain that BI policy decision is mainly influenced by the Fed actions and any delay by the Fed might delay BI rate action,” said Kunal Kundu, economist at Societe Generale.