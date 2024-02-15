Indonesia posts smaller-than-expected US$2 billion trade surplus in January

INDONESIA posted a US$2 billion trade surplus in January, smaller than forecast, as exports dropped more than expected amid sluggish global trade.

A median forecast by 18 analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a trade surplus of US$2.99 billion last month. The January surplus was also smaller compared to US$3.3 billion in December.

Exports by South-east Asia’s biggest economy dropped 8.06 per cent year-on-year in January to US$20.5 billion as shipments of its top commodities such as coal and palm oil shrunk.

The shipment value of palm oil, of which Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer, declined by 11.54 per cent year-on-year in January.

Meanwhile, imports grew 0.36 per cent in January to US$18.5 billion against the polled expectation of a 1.3 per cent rise. REUTERS