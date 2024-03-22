Insead makes big push to meet demand for sustainability-focused leaders

TAKE a glance at the leadership team at business school Insead, and some might say it resembles a mini United Nations, as it comprises people from France, Latvia, Portugal, Canada, Belgium, India, Hungary, China and elsewhere.

This diversity extends to the classrooms on each of its four campuses too. A deliberate effort is made to ensure that no single nationality makes up more than 15 per cent of students in a given course or programme.

In the eyes of Insead’s new dean Francisco Veloso, it is this international make-up that enables the school to stand out from its peers. “I met an MBA student from Belgium recently who has worked in China, Thailand and Japan, and now he’s at our campus in Singapore,” he told The Business Times in a recent interview. “In some ways, they find there are many others like them in the same classroom.”

The lack of a dominant culture means that everyone is different and they get to learn to live and embrace that diversity, he explained. “There’s no sense of conformity, and that contributes to a strong sense of community. You can be who you are because everyone around you is different.”

Global citizen

Professor Veloso, a 55-year-old who took over the top job at Insead last September, is himself something of a global citizen.

The Portuguese academic earned his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US, became a full professor at Carnegie Mellon University, and went on to become the dean at Catolica Lisbon School of Business and Economics in his home country.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 12.30 PM ESG Insights An exclusive weekly report on the latest environmental, social and governance issues. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

Before joining Insead, he spent six years as the dean of Imperial College Business School in London.

While he is based at Insead’s Europe campus in the French town of Fontainebleau, Prof Veloso said that he has already made numerous visits to the other three regions where the school has campuses – Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi) and North America (San Francisco).

He has flown to Singapore at least once a month on average in the six months since joining Insead; he was last in town on Valentine’s Day to attend meetings and to grace the school’s Chinese New Year celebrations.

“The Singapore campus is a very visible part of our global nature, with over 300 staff, nearly 60 faculty members, hundreds of students, and thousands of business executives who pass through here,” he said. “Singapore is a very important part of our commitment to this part of the world, with Asia being the fastest-moving continent in the last few decades and that’s going to continue in the future.”