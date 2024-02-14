Unofficial Indonesia election vote count shows frontrunner Prabowo holding early lead

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto holds a commanding lead over his two rivals in the race to become the country’s next president, according to unofficial “quick count” data released by independent pollsters.

Voting closed on Wednesday (Feb 14) at 1 pm local time (2 pm, Singapore time), and the massive counting exercise soon began with official results not expected for several weeks.

Various surveys conducted after the polls closed showed that the 72-year-old Prabowo – a frontrunner in numerous opinion polls during the campaign period – was leading with 60 per cent of the votes, based on 40.7 per cent of votes counted at a sampling of nearly 2,000 polling stations across the country.

His two rivals – former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo – were trailing far behind with 22.4 per cent and 17.6 per cent respectively, according to independent pollster Kompas.

The “quick counts” by reputable pollsters have proven to be quite accurate in previous elections. The Indonesia Election Commission will announce the final results on March 20.

Indikator Politik, another private polling agency, reported that Prabowo and his vice-presidential running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka was in the lead with over 59 per cent of the votes.

Anies and his partner Muhaimin Iskandar was in second with 23.9 per cent, while Ganjar and his running mate Mahfud MD in third with 16.6 per cent.

Indonesia’s electoral rules require a candidate to win more than 50 per cent of the vote and at least 20 per cent in 20 of the country’s provinces to win the presidency. If that does not happen, a runoff round will be held between the top two candidates on June 26.

The new government will be inaugurated by Oct 20, with Cabinet announcements expected to be finalised towards the end of the year.

Prabowo, a former special forces commander, campaigned on his pledge to continue outgoing President Joko Widodo’s key policies such as downstreaming and the building of the new Nusantara capital in East Kalimantan.

He also vowed to eradicate extreme poverty and planned to launch a scheme to provide free meals to children and pregnant women.

As many as 204 million voters fanned out across the country to vote on Wednesday, not only to pick their president for the next five years, but parliamentary and local representatives as well.

The world’s biggest single-day election has included nearly 259,000 candidates vying for 20,600 posts across the archipelago of 17,000 islands.