The Business Times

US Secret Service says it shot, killed armed man at Mar-a-Lago

A man in his early 20s was seen entering the property

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Sun, Feb 22, 2026 · 10:47 PM
    • US President Donald Trump spent the weekend in Washington.
    • US President Donald Trump spent the weekend in Washington. PHOTO: EPA

    [WASHINGTON] The US Secret Service said it shot and killed an armed man who entered a secured area at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

    The Secret Service said in a statement posted on X that a man in his early 20s was seen entering the property “carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can”.

    Trump spent the weekend in Washington, and nobody under Secret Service protection was present at the time of the 1.30 am Sunday shooting.

    The statement said that Secret Service and a Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy confronted the man and “shots were fired by law enforcement”. No law enforcement officials were injured. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Donald TrumpUS Secret Service

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More