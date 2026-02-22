US Secret Service says it shot, killed armed man at Mar-a-Lago

A man in his early 20s was seen entering the property

[WASHINGTON] The US Secret Service said it shot and killed an armed man who entered a secured area at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The Secret Service said in a statement posted on X that a man in his early 20s was seen entering the property “carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can”.

Trump spent the weekend in Washington, and nobody under Secret Service protection was present at the time of the 1.30 am Sunday shooting.

The statement said that Secret Service and a Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy confronted the man and “shots were fired by law enforcement”. No law enforcement officials were injured. BLOOMBERG